GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of World Wrestling Entertainment’s most popular tag teams will reunite at the final home game for the Michigan Panthers Sunday.

The New Day, which consists of wrestlers Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston and Big E, will link back up to celebrate the closing of the USFL regular season as part of WWE Night at Ford Field.

“We don’t get to see each other as much as we used to, so when we do, it’s a genuine feeling of love and excitement and just happiness to be in each other’s presence,” Kingston said. “We can’t wait to do that at the Panthers’ game.”

Big E has been the emcee for the Panthers during their home games this season. Kingston told News 8 that he was impressed but not surprised by his teammate’s ability to get a crowd going.

“The energy he’s been bringing to hosting is amazing,” he said. “I think it’s been like a hand-and-glove-type fit. Anywhere E goes, the smiles and the good times follow.”

The Panthers will need all of Ford Field to get behind them with a spot in the playoffs on the line against the Philadelphia Stars. If Michigan can pull off the win, they will head to the postseason and face the winner of the Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals in Canton, Ohio next weekend.

Fans should expect a great showing from The New Day as they are accustomed to sparking the energy of a crowd. But Kingston doesn’t want to give too much away as far as what to expect, mostly because the tag team works best without a plan.

“We hardly ever plan anything, we just go and feed off the energy of each other and that’s the beauty of it,” Kingston said. “We complete each other’s sentences, know where the other one is going with a joke. … The chemistry is really, really special. So, that’s what we bring to the table.”

Kingston is also excited to get in front of Panther fans and be back in Detroit. He said that the city doesn’t get the credit it deserves for having such devoted sports fans.

“I’ve been saying this in a lot of interviews. I feel like Detroit doesn’t get the respect that it deserves when it comes to the fans’ passion,” Kingston said. “No one talks about Detroit when discussing the most passionate fans in the nation, but they should.”

The Panthers take on the Stars in the regular season finale at Ford Field starting at 7 p.m.