Isaiah Thomas makes GR debut, Gold loses to Mad Ants

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former NBA all-star Isaiah Thomas made his Grand Rapids Gold debut Wednesday night as the team played against the Mad Ants at the Delta Plex.

Thomas averaged nearly 29 points a game for the Boston Celtics in 2016 and 2017, but a hip injury derailed his career. He’s hoping playing with the Gold will help him get back into the NBA.

The Grand Rapids Gold ended up losing to the Mad Ants 131-127, but 42 of those Gold points were from Thompson.

Lance Stephenson brought the team 18 points, while Giorgi Bezhanishvili earned 25 points.

An assist from Nik Stauskas to Stephenson cut the lead to a one possession game with 50 seconds left, but the Mad Ants scored again, and with two free throws extended their lead for the win.

Grand Rapids Gold’s next game is on Dec. 28, when it will play against the Toronto Raptors.