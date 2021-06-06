Irish advance to Super Regionals with win over C. Michigan

by: The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Carter Putz’s grand slam home run in the bottom of the fifth inning broke it open and Notre Dame went on to beat Central Michigan 14-2 to send the Irish to the Super Regionals for the first time since 2002.

The Chippewas took a 1-0 lead an inning earlier when Griffin Lockwood-Powell hit a solo homer on a 1-1 pitch.

Notre Dame took the lead for good in its half of the fourth when Niko Kavadas hit a solo shot, and Putz later scored from third on a throwing by CMU shortstop Justin Simpson.

Notre Dame outscored its opponents 50-5 with 15 homers over the weekend.

