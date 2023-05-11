WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Terry Senneker Sr., a longtime competitor at the Berlin Raceway in Marne, died Wednesday. He was 75.

Senneker, who was born in 1948, had 74 total preliminary wins at Berlin, as well as 13 feature wins. His first career feature win was in 1967. His last came almost 30 years later, in 1995.

Terry Senneker Sr. (Courtesy Senneker family)

Senneker belonged to a racing family. His brother, Bob Senneker, is the second winningest driver in Berlin history, and his son, Terry Senneker Jr., is also a racer.

“To say he will be missed by many is an understatement,” wrote the Berlin Raceway in a Facebook post, sparking an outpouring of support from those who knew Senneker.

Senneker leaves behind a wife, a son, siblings and grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on June 5 at the Berlin Raceway. Messages of support for Senneker’s friends and family can be shared on his obituary. Contributions in his memory should be directed to Ada Bible Church or St. Jude’s Research Hospital.