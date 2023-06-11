ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds suited up Sunday for the final day of the Grand Rapids Triathlon, the largest independent triathlon in Michigan.

Athletes dove into the lake at Ada Park when the half triathlon started at 7 a.m., then they headed to grab their bikes and finished the race with a run. The half triathlon was followed by the Olympic triathlon, which started at 8 a.m.

Throughout the weekend, around 1,500 people of all skill levels competed. Those who didn’t want to do the whole triathlon were able to choose duathlon, aquabike, relay or swimming.

Organizers said Sunday’s event had athletes who wanted a challenge.

“The people who are going in the water today, this is not their first triathlon. This is not something they picked up yesterday or a month ago. These people, by and large, have been doing this for a long time. They started with, ‘Can I do a 5K, can I do a run/walk,’ very small distances, and then eventually they do a short-distance triathlon and they just start getting into a more health and wellness lifestyle,” Jon Conkling, the Grand Rapids Triathlon race director, said.

Some athletes, like Jason Brower, joined the race to help raise money for a good cause.

“The Dream Team is a group of athletes that are competing her at Grand Rapids Triathlon for Make-A-Wish. So during our training for the past several months, we’ve been raising money for Make-A-Wish Michigan and hoping to grant wishes for kids here right in our neighborhood,” Brower said.

Athletes who missed the event can sign up for the virtual option until the end of June.

Conkling said organizers will begin working on next year’s event starting Tueaday.