Hudsonville basketball teams defeat Grand Haven

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Hudsonville’s boys and girls basketball teams scored victories over Grand Haven to highlight our prep hoops coverage Tuesday night.

The boys played a home game against the Buccaneers, coming out victorious 60-44.

The girls took their act to the road and held off a third quarter charge by Grand Haven before winning 68-45. Jacie Tubergen had 17 points. Maddie Petroelje added 14 points.

In other games covered, Union’s boys team improved to 6-1 overall with a 75-28 victory over Fruitport.

West Ottawa’s boys basketball team improved to 7-1 with a 62-39 victory over East Kentwood.