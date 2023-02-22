KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Growlers are in search of the newest member of their coaching staff ahead of the upcoming season. The ideal candidate is still in elementary school.

The minor league team is asking for children, ages 6 to 8, to try out to be this season’s “Kid Coach.” The position is open to boys and girls.

One of the team’s most famous participants, Coach Drake, gained nationwide fame for his outbursts at umpires, even holding the record for most ejections by a coach in the Northwoods League’s history.

As the ‘Kid Coach,’ the child selected will be an honorary member of the team for the entire summer and will get their own uniform and responsibilities.

You can submit and application for your child right now by clicking here.