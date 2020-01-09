Hope’s basketball teams earn big conference victories

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Both Hope College’s men’s and women’s basketball teams claimed conference victories Wednesday night.

The men played at the DeVos Fieldhouse and outlasted Olivet 89-84. The Flying Dutchmen improve to 8-4 overall and 1-0 in the MIAA.

Preston Granger scored 28 points. Evan Thomas added 21 points and Tyler George had 12.

The third-ranked women’s team rolled to a forty point victory over Kalamazoo College winning 77-37. The Flying Dutch improved to 14-0 overall and 5-0 in the MIAA.