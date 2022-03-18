PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WOOD) — The Hope Women’s basketball team is getting ready for their biggest game of the season — but they still had time to get in a little field trip here in Pittsburgh. They came to PPG Paints Arena to take in some of the action of the Men’s Division I National Championship.

The Dutch sat courtside for the first two games of the afternoon, and during halftime of the Villanova-Delaware game, they were honored with a halftime ceremony — they said it meant so much to be recognized at that stage and bring attention to Women’s basketball as well.

“I think it’s really awesome, women’s sports definitely don’t get enough attention or credit, so it was cool to be in the spotlight and kind of share the message that girls’ sports are important too,” said Hope basketball player Sydney Muller.

Wisconsin-Whitewater was on the court too — that’s who the Dutch will play in the national title game. So far, they’ve haven’t shied away from championship expectations. The Dutch have lived up to all the hype this season, but their mission isn’t done yet.

“We’ve worked really hard to get to this point, and so now it’s the reality, and it’s one of the coolest things I’ve ever been a part of,” said Kenedy Schoonveld.

Hope and Wisconsin Whitewater tip-off at 2 p.m. It’ll be broadcasted on CBS sports network — the first time the D3 women’s championship will be nationally televised.