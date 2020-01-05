Hope women’s basketball beats last season’s champion

ANGOLA, Ind. (WOOD) — A game-ending 7-0 run led the fourth-ranked Hope College women’s basketball team to a 58-51 victory Saturday at Trine University in Angola, Indiana.

A 3 pointer from junior guard Sydney Muller with a little more than 2 minutes remaining started the run. A jumper from Forward Ashleigh Thomas and two free throws from sophomore guard Kasey DeSmit ended the scoring for the Flying Dutch, toppling Trine, last season’s MIAA champion.

Thomas scored 14 points and had eight rebounds. Forward Olivia Voskuil scored 12 points.

Hope’s next game is Wednesday at Kalamazoo College.