Hope College celebrates ACHA D3 national title

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — For the second time in the past four years, Hope College hockey is celebrating a national title.

The Flying Dutchmen took home the ACHA Division 3 national championship with a convincing 3-0 win over Arkansas Tuesday night in Grand Rapids.

The Dutch goal scorers were sophomores Mason Weiss and Gabe Gunneson in the second period and freshman Ashton Bol, who scored on an empty net as time was winding down.

The 2020 ACHA Division 3 tournament was canceled, so Hope has won two of the last three national titles and there is reason to believe it will continue to be near the top of the division for years to come. This year’s team only had four seniors and according to head coach Chris Van Timmeren, each of them plans to come back to campus next year for a fifth season.

Hope made it to the national title game after a thrilling come-from-behind 4-3 win over Michigan in overtime. The Dutch trailed 3-0 entering the third period of that game Monday.