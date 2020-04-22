Holland brothers practice together amid wait for baseball to return

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The Mokma brothers are professional ball players with no place to pitch.

The coronavirus has shut down baseball, along with all other pro sports, leaving guys like Mike and Chris Mokma to fend for themselves until they learn it’s time to go back to work.

“It’s bizarre, the whole situation,” Chris Mokma said. “Spring training, getting ready to go and then it’s all done and we don’t know what’s happening.”

“It’s definitely unique,” his brother added. “Everyone is going through it, so it’s a little crazy.”

For now, they’re back in their hometown of Holland, working on their own to stay in shape.

“We just have to stay ready because we don’t know when the season could start,” Chris Mokma said.

“We’re throwing four days a week,” Mike Mokma added. “We’re getting in bullpens in when we can, just doing all that stuff to stay ahead.”

Chris Mokma is only a year out from Holland Christian High School. He had a scholarship to Michigan State, but decided to go pro after being drafted in the 12th round by the Miami Marlins.

“For me, it was about development,” he said. “If you go to pro ball, you’re going to get developed whether you struggled and they’re going to stay with you and work with you for years to come. And I just thought that would be better for me.”

Mike Mokma wasn’t drafted, but still left the Spartans early. He now wears a Los Angeles Dodgers logo.

“This is a childhood dream and these opportunities rarely come, so you have to take it when you can,” he said.

They are enjoying extra time with their family but still finding ways to appease their competitive natures.

“There’s always a brotherly rivalry,” Mike Mokma said. “Who can throw harder?”

“You’ve just got to find a way to continue to stay on top, whatever it is, and continue to be competitive,” Chris Mokma said. “It helps having a brother at home.”