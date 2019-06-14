Hole 15 sees 3 aces, 5 total in the first 2 days at LPGA

A photo of Guilia Molinaro sizing up a putt on Hole 18 at the Meijer LPGA Classic. (June 14, 2019)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — So for this week at Blythefield Country Club, it has been all about “Simply Giving” in the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Five players have so by getting a hole-in-one. Three of them made the shot on the same hole.

With each make, $20,000 dollars was donated by the CME Group to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Hole No. 15 is one of the furthest away from the clubhouse. You go down a hill near the Rouge River, where you walk up on the green 156 yards away from the tee box.

Haru Nomura, Giulia Molinaro and the current Meijer Classic leader at -15 through two rounds Brooke Henderson all found the bottom of the cup in one shot.

Each, however, has a unique story.

Nomura aced the hole, only to withdraw from the tournament a few holes later, citing an injury. She was not made available for comment.

Molinaro used a 7-iron and said the same thing went through her mind as every hole: just trying to hit the target.

“I hit it and it looked like it was going really good, but I never expected it to go in,” Molinaro said. “I saw it bounce and go in.”

With there being three aces on the same hole, it seemed like one that was likely for the occurrence. Molinaro didn’t think so.

“I don’t think it was a friendly hole but I guess that pin was one of the easier ones,” Molinaro said. “But, a hole-in-one is a good shot with a lot of luck.”

Henderson used a 6-iron and said she didn’t even see the shot go in.

Her make was her last hole of Thursday before play was suspended in the first round.

“I didn’t see it go in,” Henderson said. “But I heard the cheers and we were high-fiving on the tee and it was a lot of fun.”

With the donation being made by their makes, Molinaro said she was thrilled to be a part of it.

“I’m happy to be a part of something bigger than myself,” Molinaro said. “Especially when it comes through golf.”