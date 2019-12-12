Hockey stars come together for charity game in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Detroit Red Wings alumni team, college and high school hockey stars and some former Michigan State Spartan players are coming together for a charity hockey game to help raise money for the Mike Sadler Foundation Friday night in Grand Rapids.

Sadler, a Forest Hills Northern grad and Michigan State football player, was killed in car crash in July 2016.

Led by his mother Karen, Mike Sadler’s family and friends created the foundation to inspire character in kids and help young people to begin building their legacies at an early age.

“None of us knows if we’re going to be here until we’re 24 or 94. We just don’t know,” Karen Sadler said. “But because of everything that’s happening now with Mike’s legacy, that’s what we want to share with kids so that they are inclined to start building theirs and building it the right way. So, whenever they leave this earth, they’ve left a positive footprint.”

The Red Wings Alumni team and local stars will face off in a charity hockey game Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Patterson Ice Center. The event will include a silent auction featuring signed NHL jerseys, restaurant and business gift cards and a Grand Rapids Griffins gift basket, amongst other items.

“We’re here to have fun and to celebrate Mike’s life (and) put on a show for the fans that come,” Tom Bissett, head hockey coach at Forest Hills Eastern/Northern and a former Detroit Red Wings’ draft choice, said. “They get a chance to see some of their favorite former Red Wing players or Red Wings they maybe only saw on TV.”

To learn more about the event, you can visit the event’s Facebook page. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.