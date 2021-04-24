Pat Collins taking over as West Ottawa football coach

by: WOODTV.com staff

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — West Ottawa is getting a new football coach.

Pat Collins recently stepped down as Montague’s coach, after he won a state championship with his son.

After stepping down, he realized still wanted to coach. So when West Ottawa — his wife’s alma mater — reached out, he agreed to take over as the high school’s new football coach.

“It just seemed right to me,” Collins said. “It just worked out great, and I love the opportunity to build not only my day job, but my after-school job as well.”

