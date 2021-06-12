High school sports round up: Saturday, June 12

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Some MHSAA spring sports saw their seasons come to an end on Saturday and many local teams finished the season with a title to celebrate.

In girls lacrosse, Rockford won their 8th-straight D-1 state championship and 9th overall in a 19-16 win over Brighton. The Rams dynasty rolls on.

In D-2, the East Grand Rapids Pioneers claimed the state championship with a 15-11 win over Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook. Each of those games were played at Howell High School.

In boys lacrosse, the Pioneers of East Grand Rapids took down Forest Hills Eastern to make it an EGR sweep of the D-2 titles.

In boys golf, West Michigan claimed two state titles with Grand Rapids Catholic Central winning the division 3 crown and Kalamazoo Hackett Catholic winning the division 4 title.

In baseball, News 8 had a crew at Central Michigan University where the Hudsonville Eagles took down Rockford 9-1 to win a division 1 regional title before falling to Midland Dow 8-7 in the quarterfinals.

On the softball diamond, the Grandville Bulldogs continued their phenomenal season with a 12-1 win over Wyoming to claim a regional title.