Skip to content
WOODTV.com
Grand Rapids
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Grand Rapids
Allegan County
Barry County
Ionia County
Kent County
Kalamazoo and Battle Creek
Montcalm County
Muskegon County
Ottawa County
Southwest Michigan
Michigan
Marijuana in MI
Elections
To The Point
Top Stories
Football Frenzy preview: State semifinals
Top Stories
$5M Lotto 47 ticket sold in Grand Rapids
Marshall police seek athletic field vandals
Enbridge completes rock sampling for MI tunnel project
Big Game Bound Week 12: NFC title game preview in San Francisco?
Weather
Alerts
Beach and Boating
Bill’s Blog
Closings and Delays
Current Conditions
Forecast
Power Outages
Radar and Satellite
Rivers
Severe
Webcams
Weather Experience
Traffic
Gas Prices
Target 8
Toxic Tap Water
Sports
Michigan Sports Scores
Football Frenzy
High School Preps
West Michigan Whitecaps
Detroit Tigers
Pro Football Challenge
Detroit Lions
NCAA Football
The Big Game
Detroit Pistons
NCAA Hoops
Detroit Red Wings
Grand Rapids Griffins
Auto Racing Challenge
Top Stories
Football Frenzy preview: State semifinals
Top Stories
Big Game Bound Week 12: NFC title game preview in San Francisco?
Markkanen scores 24, Bulls beat Pistons
Underperforming Maple Leafs fire coach Babcock
Fundraising effort helps send Colon to the state finals
Livestream
eightWest
Ask the Expert
Contests
Community
Angel Tree
Connecting With Community Awards
Community Calendar
More
WOOD’s 70th Anniversary
Contact Us
Work For Us
Meet The Team
Text Alerts
Email Alerts
School Closing Emails
Weather Warn Emails
TV Schedule
WOTV
ABC
Live Local Give Local
Maranda
The Crew
Home
The Crew
Beauty
Career
Community Outreach
Encore Years
Fashion Finds
Financial Services
Hearing
Home Decor
Motherhood
Real Estate
Senior Living
Tech
Top Stories
Mel Trotter prepares for its 16th annual “Turkey Drop” for GR neighbors in need
Top Stories
Steal her secrets: wine, beer, spirits VP shares her secret weapon to success
3 tips for downsizing
Rally on the Detroit River demands lower Rx drug prices
Things to consider before buying a sectional
Maranda
Park Parties
Maranda Appearance Request
Top Stories
Opening weekend for Frozen II
Top Stories
Chalkboard Project encouraging West Michigan students to be kind
Top Stories
Cell phone ban in local high school brings positive reactions
Maranda meets Mufasa from Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway
Priority Health encouraging people to quit smoking on November 21st for the Great American Smokeout
Holiday parades, beautiful performances, and more family fun this weekend
Live Local. Give Local.
ABC
TV Schedule
WOTV Idol
CMA Awards
Top Stories
New “JEOPARDY!” spin-off to pit the best of the best in an epic showdown on ABC
Top Stories
“The Bachelor” season premiere revealed and the windmill promotions begin
Top Stories
Music Superstar Ciara Set to Host the “2019 American Music Awards”
DWTS – couples’ and scores moving forward to the semi-finals 2019
Don’t miss a Thanksgiving celebration on “America’s Funniest Home Videos”
Kids say the Darndest Things Thanksgiving special, “Turkey in Space” to air November 17th
Contests
Home For The Holidays
More
WOTV Photo Galleries
Community Calendar
Contact WOTV
Search
Search
Search
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.
High School
Football Frenzy preview: State semifinals