High school roundup: Baseball, softball, soccer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan high school sports teams are moving closer to state championships.
In a baseball state quarterfinal held at Central Michigan University Tuesday, West Ottawa fell to Midland 4-1. At Hope College, Stevensville Lakeshore beat out Grand Rapids West Catholic 4-3.
In softball, Caledonia blanked Alpena 5-0 at CMU. Meanwhile, the South Haven ladies beat Spring Lake 5-4 at Hope.
In girls soccer, Kalamazoo Christian beat North Muskegon 2-1 in a state semifinal. Kalamazoo Christian advances to play Lansing Christian in the Division 4 state final. That game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday in Williamston.