Wyoming gets district semifinal payback vs. E. Kentwood

See highlights from the Wyoming vs. East Kentwood game above, plus several other high school boys district semifinals.

MIDDLEVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — East Kentwood had become Wyoming’s biggest nemesis the past two years.

The Falcons ended the Wolves’ season in district play in back-to-back seasons, but Wyoming refused to let it happen a third time.

The Wolves gained redemption Wednesday night in a district semifinal at Thornapple Kellogg High School and earned a 77-58 win over the Falcons.

A fourth-quarter push helped Wyoming (20-2) advance to Friday’s district final against Ottawa Hills.

The Bengals upset East Grand Rapids in the other semifinal held Wednesday.

“They’ve been our kryptonite the last couple years,” Wolves coach Thom Vander Klay said. “It had come down to the last possessions and they had beaten us in close games.

“Our seniors played on that team two years ago that won the league and then got beat by Kentwood. We won the league this year and we were hoping that wasn’t on the agenda again. We knew they were good enough to beat us, but we were going to take our best swing at them.”

Wyoming senior Diego Ledesma, who scored 15 of his 19 points in the second half, said last year’s one-point loss to East Kentwood was a motivating factor.

“This was big,” he said. “Ever since the loss last year in districts at home, we’ve been working for this game the whole season. Just trying to get back at them, and we found ourselves here again so it was a good win.”

Despite building a pair of double-digit leads in the first half, missed shots by Wyoming allowed the pesky Falcons to keep it close.

The Wolves held a slim 34-30 lead at the half, but an offensive rebound and putback by East Kentwood’s Urim Sahitolli made it 45-43 midway through the third quarter.

“I thought we played well, but putting the orange ball in the basket wasn’t as consistent as we would’ve liked and have done,” Vander Klay said. “Maybe that was part of that desire and intensity. It was definitely an intense mindset from us going into that game and this was something our kids really wanted to do.”

The Wolves slowly started to pull away and received a lift from Marion Parks, who banked in a 3-pointer from just inside half court at the buzzer to give Wyoming a 55-45 advantage entering the fourth quarter.

“That was a sweet shot,” said Wyoming senior Menalito McGee, who finished with a game-high 25 points. “We never looked back after that and we just kept it going.

“This was an important win for us. We knew we could run with them and so we just had to take care of business. We just had to close it out and make our free throws.”

McGee’s drive and left-handed layup gave the Wolves a comfortable 61-48 lead with 5 minutes remaining in regulation.

Monte Parks scored 14 points, while Marion Parks added 13.

East Kentwood was led by senior Ja’Moni Jones, who finished with 12 points but was held to one field goal in the second half.