Wrestling teams ‘grateful’ to have season amid COVID-19 challenges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When it comes to high contact sports, wrestling is at the top of the list.

Between all the pins and takedowns, it’s a lot of muscle and body blows taken in wrestling matches. So, with a virus like COVID-19 where a 6-foot distance and multiple guidelines have been put into place in Michigan, it seemed nearly impossible to envision high school wrestlers hitting the mats in 2021.

Yet after a month and a half of a delay, matches missed and testing before every single event, the high school wrestlers are getting a chance to compete.

Even if it does feel late to some, it’s better than no season at all.

“In school there is a hybrid or remote schedule, quarantining and all these things, but every time we are in the wrestling room everything just kind of goes away,” Lowell head coach R.J. Boudro said. “I think it speaks to how important school programming is for everyone, not just wrestling.”

While the delay was in effect for winter sports in the Michigan High School Athletic Association, wrestling was eventually allowed to participate in non-contact practicing.

This involved the use of a lot of padded dummies and takedown machines to simulate the closest feeling to a real wrestling match. However, it’s still not the same as going face to face with an opponent.

While these different machines and dummies are great for workouts, there is no reaction like a real opponent may have of another wrestler’s unpredictability on their next move.

“We have wonderful facilities and feel very blessed to have the equipment we have to have us ready when we started,” Allendale head coach Dwayne Watson said. “There still is nothing like grabbing a hold of somebody and working out with a real partner.”

Before every single wrestling meet, each participant is being tested since they are not wearing masks while competing.

While there is a chance of catching and spreading the virus, Bourdu believes it is worth the risk to compete for mental health and everything the student-athletes have worked for.

“It’s a very high-contact sports, we are aware of all the risks, but it is well worth those risks,” Bourdu said. “To be able to be together, and it’s special that we get to do this. It’s been a lot of work, but to be able to see our kids compete is worth it.

“It’s stressful, these kids take a test and sit there and wait for 10 or 15 minutes and look at the COVID test and you’re getting up every day wondering if that will end your season. So yeah, it’s tough.”

Allendale and Lowell went head-to-head in the third round of the match on March 10, with the Lowell Red Arrows securing the 57-18 victory.

While Allendale would’ve liked a different result, Watson and his team feel thankful for the chance to compete at all. However, the late start has made it harder to get his players in shape.

“We’re already trying to prepare for the postseason and it feels like the beginning of our season,” Watson said. “The biggest concern for us is avoiding injury. We have to put these kids in a position to not get joints twisted around — when you get an extra month to stretch those ligaments and tendons you have far fewer injuries. So for me, it’s watching for injuries so I can make sure to get these kids into the postseason.”

The regular season for MHSAA wrestling will conclude around March 20 with the postseason happening shortly after. It will have team and individual state title awards.

Regardless of the hurdles, having a season at all seems like a bright spot in this pandemic for the wrestling community.

“We have kids in a gym that are laughing, competing and having fun, and we have to be grateful for that,” Bourdu said. “The fact we have the opportunity to do any of this and compete for a state title is awesome.”