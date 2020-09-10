Unclear whether GRPS will allow fall sports

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Fall sports are still up in the air for Grand Rapids Public Schools.

The district put out a survey Wednesday, asking students and parents for their thoughts about whether or not it’s safe to offer fall sports.

A spokesperson with GRPS said following Gov. Whitmer Whitmer’s announcement last week that fall sports could go forward, though her office discouraged actually playing, the district wanted to engage parents and the Board of Education before making a final decision. GRPS said it could announce its decision as early as Thursday.

In the meantime, parents are encouraged to weigh in on the topic by taking the survey.

“I think it depends on the sport,” GRPS parent Donna DeMann said. “I think if there’s a lot of contact that it might be a better thing to wait on.”

GRPS officials didn’t specify whether their decision will apply to all fall athletics or if it will be made on a sport-by-sport basis.

Ottawa Hills and Union are the only two GRPS high schools with football teams.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association allowed football practice to resume Tuesday, with the first games set for next week.