EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Defenders of Tri-Unity Christian lived up to their name in the Division 4 state semifinal game against Genesee Christian, winning 77-33 and earning a second consecutive trip to the state finals.

The Soldiers couldn’t get anything going against Tri-Unity offensively, shooting just 22.9% from the field and turning the ball over 12 times.

“It’s good to have easy layups (from turnovers),” Defenders head coach Mark Keeler said. “We were able to hold their guys in check and that was a good feeling for us, I think it is good to have the experience playing here.”

With the victory, the Defenders earned their 20th win of the season

Tri-Unity Christian beat Genesee Christian at the Breslin Thursday in the MHSAA Division 4 semifinal. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

After falling behind to start the game, Tri-Unity went on an 8-0 run for its first points of the game and took the early lead. At the end of the first, the Defenders led 14-12.

It was in the second quarter when things began to unravel for the Soldiers and great passing led to bucket after bucket for the Defenders.

A 3-pointer and driving layup from Brady Titus led a 10-0 scoring spree for Tri-Unity, capped off by a triple in the corner from Jordan VanKlompenburg that forced a timeout from Genesee Christian and made the score 26-12 Defenders.

Starting the game 4-of-8 from deep helped on the scoring side of things for Tri Unity, but it was the defense forcing 10 first half turnovers that led to easy offense for Titus and company.

“I have the trust in my teammates to find them wherever on the floor and score it,” Titus said. “Dishing the ball out to my teammates when I’m slashing or just creating in general is how we capitalize.”

The Defenders took a 39-19 lead into halftime and never let the Soldiers get back within single digits. Titus already had 16 points at halftime.

In the second half it was more of the same, Titus finding all of his teammates on the floor for open shots, feeding them inside and out. He would total nine assists in the game.

Titus also led the team with 21 points, while Owen Rosendall added 11 points, respectively. The Defenders had 10 players score in the game.

Falling a game short of a state title a season ago had him motivated to get back to this stage, and now he will have another shot at that trophy.

“Last year was tough when we came up short, it definitely impacted us,” Titus said. “It gives us the drive to win the next game.

“I’m a very competitive person and I like to win.”

Keeler leaned over to Titus at the press table and patted him on the back with a big smile.

“We love that about him,” Keeler said.

With the win, Tri-Unity moves on to play Ewen-Trout Creek in the Division 4 State Final on Saturday at 10 a.m.