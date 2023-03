Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Tri Unity Christian boys basketball team is headed to the state final with a win over Frankfort Thursday.

The Tri Unity Defenders beat Frankfort 54-37 in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin Center.

The team is now only one win away from defending its state championship.

It will take on Munising Saturday at 10 a.m.

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Tri Unity Christian faces off against Frankfort in the Division 4 semifinal at the Breslin on March 23, 2023. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

This story will be updated with highlights.