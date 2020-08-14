‘Too many unknowns’: No high school football this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The high school football season will be moved to spring, organizers say.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the decision by its board of directors Friday, citing concerns about spreading the coronavirus and saying it was made after talking with state health officials.

“At the end of the day, we did everything we could to find a path forward for football this fall,” MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl said in a written statement. “But while continuing to connect with the Governor’s office, state health department officials, our member schools’ personnel and the Council, there is just too much uncertainty and too many unknowns to play football this fall.”

Officials say football is considered high risk for spreading the virus because players have so much contact. Uyl said no other sports have nearly the same “close, consistent, and face-to-face contact.”

MHSAA says there were 34,219 high school football players on 603 team rosters last year.

“While this is tremendously disappointing, we will do everything possible to provide the best possible experience in the spring while adding football into the calendar,” Uyl’s statement continued.

In a video statement, he added with a catch in this throat that he understood well the impact of his decision as the father of a senior football player.

So far, the MHSAA is still moving forward with other fall sports including volleyball, soccer, cross country, golf, tennis and swimming, though Uyl indicated that could change. For now, though, most of those sports have already started practice and some start games as early as next week.

In March, MHSAA shut down winter and spring sport gameplay after the virus was detected in Michigan and ultimately canceled the seasons outright in April.

At the college level, the MIAA, GLIAC and Big Ten have all canceled fall football.