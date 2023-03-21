GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Three West Michigan high school basketball teams are headed to the Breslin.

Muskegon defeated East Lansing 59-43 in a Division 1 quarterfinal at Caledonia High School. The Big Reds will take on Orchard Lake St. Mary’s in the semifinals Friday at 2 p.m.

The South Christian Sailors overcame the loss of their leading scorer Carson Vis and defeated Unity Christian in the Division 2 quarterfinal game in front of a sellout crowd at Calvin University. Jacob DeHaan led the way with 27 points. South Christian advances to the semifinals Friday at 7:30 p.m. against Romulus Summit Academy.

In Division 4, Tri Unity Christian is two wins away from defending its state championship. The Defenders downed Kalamazoo Phoenix 54-41. They’ll take on Frankfort on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Breslin in the semifinals.