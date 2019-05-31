Spring Lake blanks Reeths-Puffer for district title
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Spring Lake girls soccer team shut out Reeths-Puffer Thursday to win a district championship.
Spring Lake won 4-0 in a match played at Coopersville High School.
Watch game highlights above.
Spring Lake advances to a Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday in Holland.
