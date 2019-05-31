High School Preps

Spring Lake blanks Reeths-Puffer for district title

By:

Posted: May 30, 2019 11:36 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 11:36 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Spring Lake girls soccer team shut out Reeths-Puffer Thursday to win a district championship.

Spring Lake won 4-0 in a match played at Coopersville High School.

==Watch game highlights above.==

Spring Lake advances to a Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday in Holland.

