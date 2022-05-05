SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — Schoolcraft senior Hannah Thompson is the bane of soccer goalies.

Last year, she scored 87 goals to set the single-season record for girls high school soccer in Michigan. During Schoolcraft’s match against Kalamazoo Hackett Wednesday, she got four goals to bring her total for this season to 47.

“It doesn’t matter how many goals I score, it just matters if the team is working together,” Thompson said. “A soccer team isn’t just one player, it’s all 11. So if we all can work together, get better together, learn how to pass the ball around, then we’ll be good.”

“She’ll get finished with a game and ask what was the final score, what was the total. She doesn’t even know how many she scored,” her coach and father Scott Thompson said. “I love that about her because she’s more about trying to make the team better and win and be effective for the team.”

Even though she lost an entire season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson is only 51 goals shy of Michigan’s all-time girls soccer scoring record of 228. Schoolcraft has six more games in the regular season.

She will play soccer for Eastern Michigan next year