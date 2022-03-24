EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Sometimes, you just can’t miss.

For Schoolcraft, that was the recipe from the 3-point distance on Thursday afternoon in the Division 3 state semifinals, defeating Flint Beecher 55-39.

The Eagles went an almost unbelievable 9-of-12 (75%) from beyond the arc, guiding them to a win not many expected them to get.

“It just feels good after hearing people say that Schoolcraft can’t get past Beecher,” Schoolcraft guard Asher Puhalski said. “I think we finally showed what Schoolcraft is all about, we’re a power too and Beecher isn’t the only ones.”

Schoolcraft beat Flint Beecher at the Breslin Saturday in the MHSAA Division 3 semifinal. (Andrew McDonald/WOOD TV8)

Head coach Randy Small was hoping for an off-shooting day from Beecher, but he couldn’t quite believe how many went down for his team.

“That was better than we do in practice,” Small said with a laugh. “We’ve been hitting shots more as of late and its definitely helping us move on.”

In a first quarter where neither team could hold a lead, Troy DeGroote put Schoolcraft in front with style as the clock expired.

He dribbled the ball just past the MSU logo, pulled up and nailed the deep triple to give the Eagles a 15-12 lead heading into the second frame. The student section dressed in all purple was jumping up and down as DeGroote was greeted by his teammates in a pumped-up fashion.

“It was a nice rim because some of the others we played on in the past probably wouldn’t go in,” DeGroote said. “I knew I had to get up something and I feel lucky that it went in, I’m glad it gave us a spurt of energy.”

It proved to be the point where momentum would swing.

Following a Flint Beecher triple to tie it up, Schoolcraft went on a 13-2 run, forcing a timeout from their opponent and building a 28-17 lead.

The Eagles continued to pass the ball well around the arc, then would probe inside until there was an open shooter on the outside waiting to knock down another 3-pointer. It helped them build the 11-point lead at the break. Schoolcraft was an outstanding 5-of-6 (83.3%) from deep and grabbed 11 boards to Flint Beecher’s seven in the first 16 minutes of play.

While the 3-pointers didn’t find the bottom of the net as often in the second half, it still was an effective shot for Schoolcraft. They made four more triples to go 9-of-12 for the game and eventually blew the game wide open and never had to look back.

“I think we’ve been doing a better job of playing inside out,” Small said. “Our guys in the post are doing a great job of receiving the ball and finding the open guys on the outside. Tyler and Ty have been so unselfish in the post and I give the credit to them for our shooting.”

Shane Ryske led the Eagles with 21 points, knocking down 4-of-5 triples, which accounted for over 44% of their made shots from downtown. DeGroot added 13 points with two triples and Ty Ryske tallied 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Every starter had at least one 3-pointer made.

Ty Ryske gave credit to the senior classes who didn’t get a shot at this game the past couple years.

“We had to see what it takes to get here and I think that and the seniors before us guided us here today,” Ty Ryske said. “You can’t just write it on a whiteboard and get here, it takes commitment by all 15 or 16 guys we have. Once you get there, it’s surreal.”

With the win, Schoolcraft moves on to play Menominee in the Division 3 State Final on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. It’s the first time the team has played in the state finals since 2018.