Roundup: Two girls soccer teams make state finals

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Forest Hills Northern and Grand Rapids South Christian both won their respective MHSAA girls soccer state semifinal games Tuesday night to advance to the state title game.

The Huskies defeated Marshall in a shootout 2-1. Forest Hills Northern now plays Bloomfield Hills Marian for the Division 2 state championship in a game scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Michigan State.

South Christian knocked off Boyne City 2-0 in Division 3 action. The Sailors now play Essexville Garber Friday at 1 p.m. Friday at Michigan State.

In softball tournament action, Kalamazoo Christian defeated Hudson 11-1 to advance to the Division 4 state semifinals. In other Division 4 action, Coleman shut out Holton 10-0. The winners play Friday at 10 a.m. at Michigan State.

In Division 3, Schoolcraft overpowered Calvin Christian 14-6. The Eagles play Dundee Friday at 3 p.m. in the state semifinals.

In Division 2, Stevensville Lakeshore defeated Spring Lake 3-1. The Lancers advance to face Eaton Rapids Thursday morning at 10 a.m.

In Division 1, Lowell fell to Bay City Western 4-1.

