High School Preps

Roundup: Boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:34 PM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 11:34 PM EDT

Roundup: Boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday night put high school lacrosse — both boys and girls — in the spotlight.

In the boys ranks, Forest Hills Central rolled over Forest Hills Northern 17-4 to win a Division 2 regional championship.

The East Grand Rapids girls lacrosse team had no trouble against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in a regional semifinal, winning 25-7.

Also Wednesday, there was an upset in the girls soccer tournament as No. 9 Grand Haven eliminated No. 2 Grandville, 3-2.

