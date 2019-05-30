Roundup: Boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Forest Hills Central and Forest Hills Northern boys lacrosse teams prepare to face off in a regional final at Grand Rapids Christian on May 29, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday night put high school lacrosse — both boys and girls — in the spotlight.

In the boys ranks, Forest Hills Central rolled over Forest Hills Northern 17-4 to win a Division 2 regional championship.

The East Grand Rapids girls lacrosse team had no trouble against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in a regional semifinal, winning 25-7.

Also Wednesday, there was an upset in the girls soccer tournament as No. 9 Grand Haven eliminated No. 2 Grandville, 3-2.

==Watch highlights above.==