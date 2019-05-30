Roundup: Boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Forest Hills Northern and Grand Rapids South Christian both won their respective MHSAA girls soccer state semifinal games Tuesday night to advance to the state title game.

The Huskies defeated Marshall in a shootout 2-1. Forest Hills Northern now plays Bloomfield Hills Marian for the Division 2 state championship in a game scheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Michigan State.