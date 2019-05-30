Roundup: Boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wednesday night put high school lacrosse — both boys and girls — in the spotlight.
In the boys ranks, Forest Hills Central rolled over Forest Hills Northern 17-4 to win a Division 2 regional championship.
The East Grand Rapids girls lacrosse team had no trouble against Grand Rapids Catholic Central in a regional semifinal, winning 25-7.
Also Wednesday, there was an upset in the girls soccer tournament as No. 9 Grand Haven eliminated No. 2 Grandville, 3-2.
==Watch highlights above.==