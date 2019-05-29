Roundup: Baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Byron Center versus Hudsonville in a district opener on May 28, 2019. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The spring high school sports season is heating up this week, with baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and girls soccer tournament games played Tuesday.

In baseball, Byron Center blanked Hudsonville 5-0 in a Division 1 district opener. The Jenison softball team defeated Byron Center 10-1 in a district opener.

In a boys lacrosse Division 1 regional final, six-time defending state champion Rockford rolled over Forest Hills United 16-8.

The Forest Hills Northern girls soccer team beat Cedar Springs 4-1 in a district matchup.