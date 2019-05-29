Roundup: Baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The spring high school sports season is heating up this week, with baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and girls soccer tournament games played Tuesday.
In baseball, Byron Center blanked Hudsonville 5-0 in a Division 1 district opener. The Jenison softball team defeated Byron Center 10-1 in a district opener.
In a boys lacrosse Division 1 regional final, six-time defending state champion Rockford rolled over Forest Hills United 16-8.
The Forest Hills Northern girls soccer team beat Cedar Springs 4-1 in a district matchup.
