High School Preps

Roundup: Baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 11:35 PM EDT

Roundup: Baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The spring high school sports season is heating up this week, with baseball, softball, boys lacrosse and girls soccer tournament games played Tuesday.

In baseball, Byron Center blanked Hudsonville 5-0 in a Division 1 district opener. The Jenison softball team defeated Byron Center 10-1 in a district opener.

In a boys lacrosse Division 1 regional final, six-time defending state champion Rockford rolled over Forest Hills United 16-8.

The Forest Hills Northern girls soccer team beat Cedar Springs 4-1 in a district matchup.

