ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford High School canceled its varsity football game this week after a player tested positive for COVID-19.

The game was scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. The team was set to play at its home stadium against Grand Haven High School.

It’s unknown at this time if any other students or coaches were in close contact with the player who contracted the virus.

If the team is cleared to play next week, they will play East Kentwood High School at their stadium.