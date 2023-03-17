EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Rockford girls basketball team has a shot at a state title.

Leading all the way in a Division 1 state semifinal in East Lansing Friday, the Rams knocked off Detroit Renaissance 65-42.

Rockford will face West Bloomfield in the state final at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. Tipoff is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Grand Rapids West Catholic plays in a Division 2 semifinal against Lansing Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to the state final Saturday.