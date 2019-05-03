High School Preps

Rockford boys lacrosse defeats Hudsonville

Posted: May 02, 2019 11:31 PM EDT

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Cam Henckel scored three goals and added two assists as Rockford defeated Hudsonville 14-4 in boys high school lacrosse action Thursday night at Rockford High School.

Nolan Graalman had two goals and two assists while Nick McCreery added two goals and one assist in the Rams victory.

Hudsonville was led by Cam Richards, who had two goals.

