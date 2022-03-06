‘Pure joy’: Holland Christian basketball manager makes memorable shot

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Senior night is always a bittersweet time as athletes who have given their team their all hit the home court for the last time in the regular season. But for one Holland Christian basketball player, senior night was the time he got his long-awaited shot.

The team is getting ready for the postseason, and their passing game is as good as ever.

“I just know where my guys are going to be, and what they’re going to be thinking and when they’re going to shoot it,” senior Ben Nelson said.

Nelson’s made plenty of assists this season, but none as memorable as the one he signed up for on senior night, because he was feeding a teammate that spent his career on the sidelines.

“I called it from coach, the practice before I wanted to pass him the ball,” Nelson said.

While manager Charlie Devries had never suited up for the varsity team going into his senior year, he’s brought up the spirit of all his teammates.

“He’s been at every practice and every team feed,” head coach Brad Jansen said. “(He’s) just a part of our family.”

His teammates say he always comes with a smile on his face.

“Charlie bring his smiles most of all, he always wants to participate,” said Nelson.

“It’s the high fives he gives us at warmups, breaking us down at the huddle and just the smile on his face, it reminds us who we are, why we’re here, and how much we mean to him and how much he means to us,” assistant coach Ty Vanwieren said.

On senior night, it was the team’s turn to put a smile on his face. Devries knew he’d get the ball and was practicing for days for his big moment.

“We asked him, ‘Where do you want to shoot it?’ And he went right to the block. His mom was saying ‘I was watching him during warm ups, he wasn’t making any shots!’ And coach Ty and I were like ‘Oh no, he’s got it!'” Jansen said.

“He got all happy and when he gets happy he puts his arms above his head, he smiles real big and everyone was standing there cheering for him,” Nelson said.

The Maroons won that night over West Ottawa 59-41. But the first two points of that game will be something that Devries will hold on to for the rest of his life.

“To hear the crowd and just the moment of that, it just was pure joy for him, but for us too as a team and a community,” Jansen said. “It just was really awesome moment.”

Charlie heads back to his managerial duties for the postseason. So far he hasn’t missed a game: If he can’t be there in person his mom will text the team letting them know he watched it online.