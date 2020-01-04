Prep Roundup: Kenowa Hills hockey rallies for OT win

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Jacob Raisanen was able to slide the puck past Mattawan’s goalie on a wrap-around shot as Kenowa Hills capped a dramatic come from behind 4-3 overtime victory against the Wildcats on the opening night of the inaugural Mayor’s Cup.

Mattawan had built a 3-1 lead heading to the third period before Kenowa Hills scored twice in the third period to tie it.

The Knights advance to face West Ottawa Saturday night. The Panthers outlasted East Grand Rapids 5-2 in the nightcap.

Mattawan and East Grand Rapids will also play Saturday night too.

Other games covered:

Forest Hills Central defeats Grand Rapids Catholic Central 3-1.

Boys Basketball: