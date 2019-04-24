High School Preps

O-K high school sports conference realigning

By:

Posted: Apr 24, 2019 06:19 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 24, 2019 06:19 PM EDT

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The divisions for the O-K Conference, the largest high school sports conference in West Michigan, will soon realign.

Starting with the 2020-2021 school year, there will be five divisions including eight schools each and a sixth division with nine schools. The O-K Green division will be dissolved.

O-K Conference Commissioner Jim Haskins said the new conferences were determined by three factors: enrollment, programs and geography.

Principals from O-K Conference schools voted 33-16 in favor of the realignment plan.

-----

Online:

O-K Conference

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Free Beer & Hot WIngs live show

Photo Galleries
WOTV4Women
Photos: Jump Jam 2019 Photos: Jump Jam 2019
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Jump Jam 2019

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Westside Easter Egg Hunt

Photo Galleries