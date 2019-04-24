O-K high school sports conference realigning

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The divisions for the O-K Conference, the largest high school sports conference in West Michigan, will soon realign.

Starting with the 2020-2021 school year, there will be five divisions including eight schools each and a sixth division with nine schools. The O-K Green division will be dissolved.

How the O-K Conference has been realigned.

O-K Conference Commissioner Jim Haskins said the new conferences were determined by three factors: enrollment, programs and geography.

Principals from O-K Conference schools voted 33-16 in favor of the realignment plan.

