O-K high school sports conference realigning
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The divisions for the O-K Conference, the largest high school sports conference in West Michigan, will soon realign.
Starting with the 2020-2021 school year, there will be five divisions including eight schools each and a sixth division with nine schools. The O-K Green division will be dissolved.
O-K Conference Commissioner Jim Haskins said the new conferences were determined by three factors: enrollment, programs and geography.
Principals from O-K Conference schools voted 33-16 in favor of the realignment plan.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
