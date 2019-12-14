NorthPointe honors memory of longtime teacher

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — NorthPointe Christian honored the late Don Vander Kolk at its basketball game against Grand Rapids Christian Friday night.

The school sold 350 t-shirts as well as other merchandise. The proceeds raised were given to Vander Kolk’s family. Vander Kolk was a teacher at NorthPointe for 23 years. He passed away Nov. 14.

Senior Jared DeClark organized the event as part of his senior project.

Grand Rapids Christian won the game 74-43.

