ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford is calling off school Friday so students and staff can cheer on the girls varsity basketball team in a state semifinal.

Rockford plays West Bloomfield at noon at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. The winner will advance to the state championship game, also at the Breslin, on Saturday.

“Our Lady Rams Basketball team is on fire!” the district wrote in a letter (PDF) to parents announcing the schedule change. “We are so proud of the work they’ve put in and the successes they have already had.”

The district said so many students and staff members are expected to be at the game that it won’t be able to staff classes, and wouldn’t meet the 75% attendance threshold even if it did have enough teachers that day. As a result, all classes kindergarten through 12th grade are canceled.

The district acknowledged this may be inconvenient for families and noted that it checked staffing, attendance projections and even asked MHSAA for a later game time before ultimately decided closing was the way to go.

“All that said,” the letter read in part, “this is a major point of pride and we’re excited to be able to support our students in this way. We’ve had a long 24 months and events like this one are one way we reignite our sense of community.”

Day care will still be open in all buildings Friday. Interviews for superintendent candidates will go on as planned.

If you can’t make it to East Lansing, you can also watch the game online at MHSAA.TV.