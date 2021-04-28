Muskegon Orchard View’s Barnes wins AP D2 Player of the Year

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — Ke’Ontae Barnes of Muskegon Orchard View has been voted The Associated Press Division 2 Player of the Year by a panel of sports writers across the state.

Barnes etched his name into Orchard View’s record books as the school’s all-time leading boys scorer with 1,607 career points.

He averaged 26.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.9 steals and 3.7 assists per game for a 17-1 squad that was ranked No. 9 in the final Division 2 poll.

___

The Associated Press Division 2 boys basketball All-State team as selected by a panel of 11 Michigan sports writers:

___

Player of the Year

Ke’Ontae Barnes, Muskegon Orchard View, Sr.

___

First-Team All-State

Malik Olafioye, Ecorse, So.

Orlando Lovejoy, Romulus Summit Academy North, Jr.

Kentrell Pullian, Benton Harbor, Sr.

Jack Karasinski, Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Jr.

Brendan Young, Fowlerville, Sr.

Owen Lobsinger, Flint Powers Catholic, Sr.

Kobe Bufkin, Grand Rapids Christian, Sr.

Ryne Petersen, Battle Creek Pennfield, Sr.

Drew Goodline, Coloma, Sr.

___

Coach of the Year

T.J. Meerman, Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

___

Second-Team All-State

Kaden Brown, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Jason Drake, Ferndale; Jackson Barath, Monroe Jefferson; Jaylen Hodges, Bridgeport; Jacob Wallace, Williamston; Hunter Soper, Croswell-Lexington.

___

Honorable Mention

Ty Wyman, Blissfield; Erik Victorson, Escanaba; Ayden Davis, Onsted; Braiden McDonald, Fremont; D.J. Voltz, Carrollton; Treyvon Lewis, Ferndale; Jayland Randall, Harper Woods Chandler Park; Tamario Adley, Harper Woods Chandler Park; David Hughes, Detroit Edison; Carter Hudson, Escanaba; Grant Gondrezick II, Stevensville Lakeshore; D’Marco Singleton, Marysville; Brent Wiles, New Haven; Tyler Johnson, Croswell-Lexington; Connor Mackenzie, Armada; D.J. Ferguson, Lansing Catholic; Logan Schafer, Ionia; Cole Prout, Standish-Sterling; Chase Raymond, Standish-Sterling; Hudson Hodgins, Ogemaw Heights; Trevor Brown, Ogemaw Heights; Demarcus Lee, Big Rapids; Ben Reinert, Frankenmuth; Derrick Campbell, Saginaw; Finlay Tate, Paw Paw; Isaiah Moore, Three Rivers; Zac Velthouse, Hudsonville Unity Christian; Colin Weber, Hopkins; Elliott Grashuis, Grand Rapids South Christian; Cameron Garner, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood; Aidan Brehm, Boyne City; Beau LaTulip, Kingsley; Dayton Cole, Whitehall; Peyton LaCombe, Lundington; Seth Schuitema, Grant; Logan Carson, Buchanan; Tyson Davis, Goodrich; Aidan Rubio, Goodrich; Cole Mieske, Corunna; Ben Steele, Eaton Rapids; Alex Watters, Lansing Catholic; Carson Socia, Corunna; Xander Thelen, Haslett; Jeremy Pilch, Stockbridge; Ryan Brenner, Frankenmuth; Seth Bradford, Midland Bullock Creek; Bryson Huckaby, Freeland; Paul Gadde, Alma; Cade Frillici, Alma; Thomas Alfano, Shepherd; Jordan Fansler, Chelsea; Joe Francis, Adrian; Daane Harvey, Ada Forest Hills Eastern; Donovan Boyd-Brown, Grand Rapids Christian; Durral Brooks, Grand Rapids Catholic Central; Conner Dykema, Grand Rapids South Christian; Gabe Newhof, Hudsonville Unity Christian; Jalen Overway, Holland Christian; Trevor Smith, Hopkins; Blake Stewart, Coopersville; Jakhary Towns, Wyoming Godwin Heights; Kareem Aburashed, Detroit Country Day; Jack Olis, Pontiac Notre Dame Prep.

___

Coaches

Nick Bronsema, Muskegon Orchard View; Kevin Marshall, Bridgeport; Lance Campbell, Croswell-Lexington; Juan Rickman, Ferndale; Nathan Burns, Battle Creek Pennfield.