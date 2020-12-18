MHSAA’s fall tournaments to resume soon

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Friday that the three remaining fall sports will be able to complete their seasons.

MHSAA will have a press conference about the announcement at 3:15 p.m.

Football, girls’ volleyball and girls’ swimming and diving teams may resume practice on Monday,according to an MHSAA release.

This comes as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration on Friday lifted a prohibition on in-person instruction at Michigan high schools and said movie theaters and other entertainment venues can reopen with capacity restrictions following a decline in coronavirus cases.