MHSAA tells schools to stop practicing immediately

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association is telling schools to stop sports practices immediately after already pausing and restarting the fall season several other times due to COVID-19.

High schools were able to resume their seasons last Friday under the latest epidemic order.

The MHSAA issued the order Tuesday evening, citing its waiting on direction from the state health department on how to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests.

The pilot testing program, which is being provided by the health department, is required for athletes participating in final competitions.

MHSAA says fall teams participating in the pilot program are expected to have rapid-result antigen tests and more direction from the state by Dec. 29.

The health department will train school staff who will be a part of the testing process Dec. 28 and Dec. 29. Practices may resume Dec. 30 at the earliest or after the testing process.

Updated tournament dates will be released at a later time by the MHSAA.