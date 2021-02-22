MHSAA: Start of spring sports delayed by a week

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has approved an adjusted schedule for springs sports, delaying the start date by a week.

The start of the spring season was set for March 22. It has now been adjusted to a March 26 start date to accommodate for winter sports, which have a later end date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The MHSAA Representative Council says it based its decision on a survey giving to high schools, which had 74% in favor of delay spring sports by at least a week. The state coaches association was also consulted.

All dates for spring sports tournaments are set to remain the same with postseason finals finishing in June.

Out-of-season training can continue through March 21, MHSAA says.