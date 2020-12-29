MHSAA sets schedule for girls volleyball, swimming tournaments

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The high school girls volleyball tournament and the girls swimming and diving tournament in the Lower Peninsula are expected to resume shortly after the new year.

The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced the schedules for play Tuesday, saying the sports would get back underway Jan. 4 and wrap up Jan. 16.

Volleyball quarterfinals are scheduled for Jan. 12. Semifinals are Jan. 14 and 15 and finals the following day in Battle Creek.

Swimming finals will be held Jan. 15 and 16 in Hudsonville, Grand Rapids and Lake Orion.



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration recently said high school sports could resume with strict rapid COVID-19 testing protocols in place.

High school football practice, limited to no-contact conditioning and drills, restarted Monday. Close-contact practice can begin as early as Wednesday after test results come back. State quarterfinals are scheduled for Jan. 9.

No fans are allowed at any of the sports.