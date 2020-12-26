MHSAA: Remaining tournaments to be completed in January

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association has released its new timeline to complete the fall tournaments in the midst of the latest COVID-19 order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Football teams can start two days of outdoor, non-contact conditioning and drills starting Monday, Dec. 28. Contact practices will be allowed after the first round of rapid COVID-19 tests have been completed. That will happen Wednesday, Dec. 30.

Competition is pushed back another week from the last MHSAA timeline, which means football quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, Jan. 9.

The championship events for football, volleyball and swimming and diving must wrap up by Jan. 30. Specific dates for volleyball and swimming and diving will be shared directly with competing school districts.

The current MDHHS coronavirus order, which paused a number of activities like high school sports, is set to expire on Jan. 15, 2021.