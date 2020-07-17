MHSAA maintaining fall sports calendar — hopefully

UNDATED (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association says fall sports will be played as usual — assuming the state of the coronavirus outbreak allows.

In a Friday release, MHSAA said fall sports would go on “as traditionally scheduled, but with contingency concepts for potential interruptions due to the spread of COVID-19.”

🚨BREAKING: MHSAA Announces Fall Sports Will Kick Off 2020-21 School Year as Traditionally Scheduled >> https://t.co/Iwtx0wLbEy — MHSAA (@MHSAA) July 17, 2020

Currently, football practice can begin Aug. 10 and other fall sports Aug. 12. But MHSAA warned that if necessary, those starts or the start of games could be delayed. It’s also possible some lower-risk sports could get started while higher-risk ones are pushed back.

If everything gets called off, the sports calendar may change to have winter sports starting in November and then fall and spring sports running into July.

MHSAA Representative Council said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s suggestion to swap the fall and spring seasons, in theory moving back close-contact sports like football and forward more socially distant ones like golf, was “not a feasible plan.” It noted that some traditionally spring sports like girls soccer and lacrosse are high risk like football and volleyball.