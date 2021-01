MHSAA lays out schedules for winter contact sports

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Sports Association has set out the season schedule for five winter contact sports.

Boys and girls basketball, cheerleading, hockey and wrestling can start non-contact practice starting Saturday and contact practice Feb. 1, MHSAA’s Representatives Council decided after seeing updated guidance from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The timelines for postseason tournaments for the five winter sports has been pushed back to finish in late March or early April. Some will run into schools’ spring breaks.

The spring sports season is still on track to start on time, with first practices set for March 15.

A list of the latest details for the contact winter sports is below:

GIRLS BASKETBALL

First non-contact practice: Jan. 16

First contact practice: Feb. 1

First contest: Feb. 4

Districts: March 22, 24, 26

Regionals: March 29, 31

Quarterfinals: April 5

Semifinals: April 7

Finals: April 9

BOYS BASKETBALL

First non-contact practice: Jan. 16

First contact practice: Feb. 1

First contest: Feb. 4

Districts: March 23, 25, 27

Regionals: March 30, April 1

Quarterfinals: April 6

Semifinals: April 8

Finals: April 10

COMPETITIVE CHEER

First non-contact practice: Jan. 16

First contact practice: Feb. 1

First contest: Feb. 8

Districts: March 15-20

Regionals: March 22-24

Finals: March 26-27

ICE HOCKEY

First non-contact practice: Jan. 16

First contact practice: Feb. 1

First contest: Feb. 1

Regionals: March 15-20

Quarterfinals: March 23

Semifinals: March 25-26

Finals: March 27

WRESTLING

First non-contact practice: Jan. 16

First contact practice: Feb. 1

First contest: Feb. 8

Districts: March 15-20

Regionals: March 22-28

Team Finals: March 31

Individual Finals: April 2-3