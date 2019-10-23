MHSAA Division 3 soccer will have new champion

BYRON CENTER, Mich. (WOOD) — South Christian High School scored two goals in the final 12 minutes of the game to earn a 2-1 victory over Dowagiac Tuesday night in an MHSAA Division 3 Regional semifinal.

Trailing 1-0, Reese Bos had a throw in from near the corner. After the ball was headed, Deigo Tiscareno was able to get a shot off near the top of the box. The ball was deflected by a Chieftains defender, but bounced toward South Christian Sailors forward Thom DeVries. He buried with a strong left foot. That tied the game 1-1 with 11:41 to play.

With the game still tied and under five minutes to play, Matt Walstra sent a high arcing pass into the box. As Jeff Herrema fought for position and occupied two defenders, it was DeVries who was able to just get enough of the ball with his right foot and redirect it to the back of the net.

South Christian would hold Dowagiac scoreless the rest of the way.

The Sailors advance to Thursday’s Regional Final to face Holland Christian. Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.