MHSAA announces fan restrictions ahead of fall sports finals

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced rules for fans as fall sports seasons get back underway this weekend.

Each football team will get 125 tickets and volleyball teams will be given 50 tickets. Only immediate family members of participants will be allowed to use those tickets.

Spectators in different households will have to maintain social distancing and wear face masks at all times.

The swimming and diving finals will not allow spectators. MHSAA said spectators are not allowed because of the high number of participants and adding spectators would make the total number of people too high for what is considered safe for indoor events.

Football restarts Saturday and volleyball on Tuesday, Jan. 12. The swimming and diving finals will be held from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16.

All swimming and diving finals as well as volleyball semifinals and finals will be streamed online. FOX Sports Detroit will air all football finals.